Body of Oak Ridge woman found in Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (WATE) – The body of a woman from Oak Ridge was found in Eastern Kentucky.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Tearsha Laws, 28, was found Monday at 4:58 p.m. about six miles north of London. The sheriff’s office said the body was in a wooded area over an embankment.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Deputies said they are continuing to investigate.

