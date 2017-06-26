Vintage B-29 bomber on display at McGhee Tyson Airport

ALCOA (WATE) – A Boeing B-29 Super Fortress bomber is on display this week at McGhee Tyson Airport.

The plane, called Fifi, was built in 1945 just before the end of World War II. It didn’t see any combat, but was used instead in training flights leading up to the Korean War.

Fifi is one of just two flying B-29s in the world. For the last 43 years, she’s been with the Commemorative Air Force and is the featured plane in this year’s CAF AirPower History Tour.

“We visit multiple cities throughout the year. We’re gone 10 months out of the year giving ride flights, giving tours. Basically what we’re trying to do is honor the people that built them and flew them during the war and the people that made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Edgar Jones with the Commemorative Air Force.

Fifi and a T-6 Texan Trainer aircraft will be on display when they’re not flying from Wednesday through Sunday. For a donation, you can get a look at the planes up close and tour the B-29 cockpit. You can ride in the planes with rides ranging from $395 to $1,595.

More online: CAF AirPower History Tour schedule