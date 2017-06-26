VIDEO: Gorilla in Texas dances in pool to Maniac



DALLAS, Texas (WATE) – A video of a gorilla dancing in a pool to Michael Sembello’s “Maniac” has gone viral.

The Dallas Zoo posted the original video to their YouTube page without the song dubbed over it. Then, Bob Hagh, a video producer at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram took the video and dubbed “Maniac” from the 1980s movie Flashdance over the top of the video.

The results? Something that has taken the internet by storm.

This dancing gorilla is the best goddamn thing I've seen on the Internet this year https://t.co/i0T13d1NLA — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) June 22, 2017

The zoo says Zola’s “dancing” is really just a play behavior. The gorilla’s willingness to play shows that it is content and comfortable and the pool is part of the zoo’s enrichment program to keep the animals engaged.

This isn’t Zola’s first time reaching internet fame. In 2011, a video of Zola was filmed of her “dancing” in her cage. In that video, the zoo added breakdancing music. It has almost 4 million views.