KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking the public for information after the burning of a semi-tractor.

THP says the semi-tractor was on a storage lot owned by the agency on Heron Street. Investigators say other vehicles have been vandalized inside the lot before.

A $5,000 reward will be offered for information that can lead to an arrest.

If you have any information, contact THP at 423-587-7081.