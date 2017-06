KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville native Chris Blue will be performing at the Tennessee Theatre this fall.

The singer will have a concert on September 8. Tickets go on sale July 7.

Blue is the recent winner of the TV singing competition “The Voice.”

Before the competition, he was a worship leader at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.

JUST ANNOUNCE: #Knoxville's own @Chrisbluelive, S12 champ of @NBCTheVoice is coming to the #TNTheatre on Sept 8! Tickets on sale July 7! pic.twitter.com/7LW4bLAtM5 — Tennessee Theatre (@TNTheatre) June 26, 2017