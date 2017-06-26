TDOT breaks ground on State Industrial Access in Caryville

CARYVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation broke ground Monday on a long-awaited development project in Caryville.

TDOT plans to install an industrial grade road called the State Industrial Access just off Interstate 75 in Campbell County that will lead to the existing industrial park. Their hope is that this will stimulate the economy in Caryville and help the two existing industries in that area, Matix Corporation and Camel Manufacturing, to expand.

“This has been a long and difficult pregnancy, but the baby is going to be beautiful,” said State Sen. Ken Yager. “So we’re really happy that TDOT has stayed with us on this. It did take a few years to get through all of the regulations, the right of way acquisitions and compliance with the rules, and work with the TVA who had some of the property here. But it’s all come together today as we break ground for this project.”

Yager says this was his first assigned project when he was elected in 2008, so he’s glad to see it come to fruition. The project will cost close to $4 million and should be completed by next July.