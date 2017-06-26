Sign posted in Scott County in memory of teen killed in crash

ONEIDA (WATE) – The results of a change in state law can now be seen on a Scott County roadside after a family’s efforts to keep alive the memory of their daughter who was killed in a crash.

Tennessee Department of Transportation placed a sign Monday along Highway 27 in memory of Shadow Lowe. The 18-year-old Roane State student was killed six years ago in a head-on crash.

Tennessee already had a law creating road signs to memorialize people killed in these cases, but only if the other driver is convicted of DUI. Lowe’s family worked with state lawmakers to close a loophole because in her case, the other driver was killed as well.

“It’s a way to keep her memory alive. She was such a special person. and in that way, it’s just it’s amazing. There’s hardly no words,” said mother Tonia Lowe.

Tonia Lowe credits Clarksville Rep. Joe Pitts for helping move the law through the legislature.