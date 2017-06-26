Police: 2 arrested in East Tennessee after children, animals found in ‘deplorable’ conditions

SODDY-DAISY (WATE) – A Soddy-Daisy couple was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child neglect after three boys were found living in “deplorable” living conditions.

Soddy-Daisy police told WTVC-TV they did a welfare check at the home of Staci and Dustin Tallent where they found a 5-year-old boy and twin 2-year-old boys living in rooms filled with garbage. One child was reportedly locked inside one of the rooms. There were also several neglected animals.

EMS and the Humane Educational Society responded and found around 20 animals. About half were dead and the other half were alive and in bad shape. Those included four dogs, three cats, a snake, a bearded dragon and a rabbit. The dead animals, which included a rabbit, a cat, two dogs, five parakeets and two turtles, had been stuffed into a freezer.

Staci and Dustin Tallent were arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated child neglect. The children were taken to the hospital and the animals to the Humane Educational Society.

