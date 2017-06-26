Knox County District Attorney General Office to host citizens academy

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A citizens academy, the first of its kind in the state will be hosted in Knox County this fall. The academy is hosted by District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office.

Residents will learn more about the office and what it is like to represent the state in criminal cases.

The six-week course will give participants the opportunity to discuss many topics with prosecutors including the criminal justice system, the opioid epidemic, gang prosecution, human trafficking and more.

Participants will take the role of the District Attorney in a mock case.

“During my time in office, I have focused on educating the public about how prosecutors work to protect the citizens of Knox County,” said DA Allen. “The Citizens Academy will further the goal of education in an interactive and informative way.”

The office hopes the program will help build better relationships with communities.

Applicants for the program must be at least 18-years-old, live or work in Knox County and undergo a background check. Applications can found online. The deadline to submit an application is July 31. The class size is limited to 25 members.