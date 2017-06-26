Grant allows more homes to be rebuilt in Sevier County after wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency will allow more than two dozen homes damaged or destroyed by the November 2016 wildfires in Gatlinburg and Sevier County to be rebuilt or repaired.

The Rebuild and Recover grant provides the county with $393,750 in disaster recovery funding. Sevier County will use the funding to help at least 25 affected homeowners to tear down and construct their homes. Four homes are already underway. The work will be carried out by the Appalachia Service Project.

Each unit is estimated to cost $55,000, including administrative and overhead expense. Each homeowner would receive $15,000 in Rebuild and Recover funding. The grant’s 50 percent match requirement will be met through a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church, the Mountain Tough Recovery Team, insurance proceeds, FEMA assistance and private donations from third parties.