‘Dream come true’ for new Miss Tennessee pageant winner

The Associated Press Published:
(Courtesy: Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant)

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) – The newly crowned Miss Tennessee says her win is a dream come true.

The Jackson Sun reports that Miss Lexington Caty Davis won this year’s contest Saturday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Davis was last year’s runner-up.

She said that talking to former Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess helped her in this year’s competition.

Davis clinched the preliminary swimsuit competition on Friday night. She said she is excited to start her year of service, implement her platform statewide and get to compete in Miss America.

Miss Scenic City Christine Williamson came in second in this year’s contest.

WATE 6 O Your Side photographer/editor Whitney Shelton competed in the competition as Miss Johnson City.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s