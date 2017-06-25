Speeding driver charged with threatening Nashville neighbors, news crew

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While working a story involving dangerous driving in East Nashville Friday afternoon, things turned threatening for a crew at WATE 6 On Your Side’s sister station, News 2.

News 2 was in the area pursuing a story about a post on the East Nashville Facebook page concerning a speeding driver.

A video posted to the page showed a white Dodge Challenger speeding through the neighborhood. The car is seen speeding right through a stop sign on Montgomery Avenue. And it wasn’t the first time.

News 2 sent a crew to talk with people who live nearby. Soon after they arrived, so did the man in the white Dodge Challenger, later identified as 22-year-old Alexander Frazier.

“That’s the same car,” confirmed the neighbors. “Yep, that’s him.”

The car sat idling for a moment as neighbors continued to discuss the situation. Frazier rolled his window down and then he took off.

Moments later, the car came back. Again, he sped through the stop sign without slowing down.

Frazier turned around and went back to the stop sign long enough to ask the News 2 team, “Why are you recording me?”

Then he offered a warning: “People get shot doing (expletive) like this.”

After feeling threatened, our crew called police and went inside a home with neighbors.

Outside, Frazier was seen circling the house slowly and appeared to have a gun in his hand before he drove off for good.

Frazier was quickly identified by Metro police and interviewed about the incident.

During his interview with detectives, Metro police reported Frazier disputed he had a gun and claimed he was holding a cellphone.

He was booked into the Metro jail and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $90,000.