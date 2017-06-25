Amber Neben wins USA Cycling Women’s Pro Road National Championships

Related Coverage Neben and Rosskof win US Pro Time Trial Championship

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Amber Neben was all business as she won her second stars and stripes jersey in one weekend.

One day after winning the time trials, Neban won the USA Cycling Women’s Pro Road National Championships. She stayed at the front of the course for the last seven minutes of the race, finishing after 2 hours and 49 minutes on the Knoxville course.

Previous story: Neben and Rosskof win US Pro Time Trial Championship

Emily Newsom lead early, pulling apart in a breakaway and then as a solo-rider and leading by almost two minutes. About two hours into race, Neben pulled apart from the peloton and started gaining on Newsom.

Neben caught up to Newsom at the end of the seventh lap and then passed her on Sherrod Road climb. The road is one of the toughest parts of the race. It stretches half a mile with over 1,100 feet of elevation and Newsom couldn’t keep up. After bridging solo, Neben powered to the finish.

The 42-year-old has won the World Time Trial Championship twice before 2017. She finished the time trials course with a three-lap time of 30 minutes and 27 seconds.