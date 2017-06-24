USA Pro Road and Time Trial National Championships held in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) The Pro Road and Time Trial Nation Championships got underway Saturday morning despite the rain.

Amateurs took to the course for the Pedal For The Red event early Saturday morning. Several members of the WATE 6 On Your Side side team took part in the amateur ride.

Pedal For The Red is a charity event that supports the Red Cross of East Tennessee.

“We are largely a volunteer driven organization,” said Sharon Hudson, Executive Director, Red Cross East Tennessee. “During the recent wildfires in Sevier County, our committed and highly trained volunteers spent days and weeks helping others in our community.”

“We’ve worked with our partners, USA Cycling and Visit Knoxville, to make Pedal for the Red an experience the entire community can enjoy,” said Christy Phillips, event chair. “During this exciting competitive weekend, we’re offering a cycling event that is open to everyone. It’s a great representation of the spirit of the Red Cross.”

The Time Trial races are scheduled for later Saturday.

The women’s race started at 10:45 and the men’s will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to line up along the course to cheer on the riders until they cross the finish line.

The race will continue on Sunday.