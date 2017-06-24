Plane bound for Atlanta diverted to Tennessee after smoke detected inside

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta was diverted to Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville on Friday evening after crew members reported smoke in the cockpit and cabin areas of the plane.

Airport spokesperson Kristie Haulsee said emergency crews responded to a report of a Delta flight that needed to make a landing due to smoke in the cockpit.

The following is a statement from the airport:

At approx. 5:16 PM Tri-Cities Airport was alerted that Delta Air Lines flight 1534 flying to Atlanta from Indianapolis reported smoke in the cockpit and would be diverting to TRI. The plane landed safely at TRI at approximately 5:36 PM, and the alert was lifted and the call for mutual aid was cancelled. No injuries were reported and passengers have deplaned.”

The Federal Aviation Administration also issued the following statement:

Delta 1534, an MD88, declared an emergency after the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and cabin and is diverting to Tri-Cities Airport. The flight departed Indianapolis International Airport and was headed to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Update to follow upon landing.”

Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Bean said emergency crews were also sent to the airport where they were standing by to respond.

Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, a Delta Air Lines representative told us that Flight 1534 from Indianapolis to Atlanta was diverted after the crew “detected a smoky odor and declared an emergency.”

Delta also confirmed that the flight landed without safely and without incident with its 147 passengers.

Delta Flight 1534 landed safely and without incident and all customers are being reaccommodated on another aircraft that is scheduled to land in Atlanta about three and a half hours after the originally scheduled arrival time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for our customers.”