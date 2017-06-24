Neben and Rosskof win US Pro Time Trial Championship

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – USA Cycling held it’s 2017 US Pro Time Trial Championships in Knoxville, Saturday.

Amber Neben and Joey Rosskof, were among the competitors and won the time trials in their classes.

Neben has won the World Time Trial Championship twice before, but she added the USA championship this morning with a three-lap time of 30 minutes and 27 seconds.

Rosskof cycled the course four times in 36 minutes and 25 second, nearly one minute ahead of second place. This makes his first ever championship win.