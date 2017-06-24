Lou Ferrigno helps fan having seizure at Fanboy Expo

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Lou Ferrigno, known to most as The Incredible Hulk, has gained another fan after he helped a man’s son at Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Friday.

Frank Mcalister took to social media after Ferrigno helped his son, Ted, who began having a seizure after taking a picture with Ferrigno.

According to the post, Ferrigno walked up to Mcalister and said that Ted was trying to say something to him, but he couldn’t understand what he was saying. At that time, Mcalister knew exactly what was happening to his son.

Ferrigno then cleared his booth as Mcalister sat his son on the floor. Ferrigno called for medics, who responded immediately.

Mcalister said that Ferrigno made sure he had everything he needed.

When Ted began to gain his composure, Ferrigno reached his hand down and assisted Frank as his son stood up.

After everything was said and done, Ferrigno insisted to take another picture with Ted for free.

“It was an absolute honor to shake his hand and a greater honor to say Thank You to a gentle Giant. I pray that God will bless this man and keep him safe and out of harms way. Thanks for a wonderful memory,” said Mcalister in a post.