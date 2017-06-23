Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Dobbs

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Dobbs

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An adorable kitten named after the former University of Tennessee quarterback is up for adoption at Young-Williams Animal Center.

Dobbs is three months old and loves to cuddle, but is also very athletic. Young-Williams says he is always doing acrobats in his kennel.

The shelter says they are also currently looking for people to foster cats and kittens. They say it’s cat and kitten season in the warmer months and they need families willing to take home litters of kittens and take care of them as they get bigger. The shelter provides all the supplies and they are currently in need of cat food, kitten milk replacement, and anything else a kitten may need.

For more information on adopting Dobbs or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.

