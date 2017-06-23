VIDEO: Rock legend Gene Simmons reports for WATE 6 On Your Side at Fanboy Expo

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Fanboy Expo is underway this weekend in Knoxville as fans get to meet their favorite superheroes, TV characters and more.

For three days, people can go to the Knoxville Convention Center and get in on the action. That includes dressing up, checking out the vendors and meeting some stars.

Rock legend Gene Simmons of KISS ended up doing some reporting for WATE 6 On Your Side, surprising a kid with an interview.

Lou Ferrigno dropped by the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Center to help Tent Magill with the forecast on Thursday.

Fanboy Expo runs through Sunday.

 

