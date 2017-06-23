Two-county police pursuit ends in Maryville crash; 2 taken to hospital

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A man wanted for assaulting a Pigeon Forge police officer Friday afternoon was taken into custody in Maryville after a two-county police pursuit.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says they received information that the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a black Volkswagen Jetta on Wears Valley Road. A short time later, deputies in Blount County received information the vehicle was in a field near the county line.

They began pursuing the vehicle when it pulled out onto the roadway, and eventually the chase ended up on East Lamar Alexander Parkway heading into Maryville. The driver tried to hit several patrol vehicles during the pursuit.

The chase finally ended in downtown Maryville near the Big BBQ Bash around 8:30 p.m. Deputies tried to use spike strips but were unsuccessful. Eventually they used the PIT maneuver to stop it on Broadway Avenue near the intersection with Norwood Street.

The driver, who has not been identified, has been taken to Blount Memorial Hospital. He will face charges when he is released.

His female passenger was also taken to the hospital. She is also wanted on warrants out of Sevier County.

The Townsend, Alcoa and Maryville police departments assisted by stopping traffic and blocking streets.