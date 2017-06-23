Man arrested for bringing knives to Sevier County courthouse

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A Sevier County man was arrested Friday after deputies say he tried to bring a backpack full of knives into the county courthouse.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Brennan, 24, showed up at the courthouse for a court appearance with the backpack. Security officers escorted him out of the courtroom and searched the backpack where they found several knives, including a K-Bar style hunting knife and a butterfly knife.

He also had a boot knife inside his boot.

Officers confiscated the backpack and he was allowed back in court for an aggravated domestic assault case that was bound to the grand jury. He was then taken to jail on a violation of probation charge.

Deputies say the incident is under investigation and more charges are pending.