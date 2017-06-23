Lenoir City man found guilty of murdering girlfriend in Morgan County

Related Coverage East Tennessee family waits for justice after December 2015 murder

WARTBURG (WATE) – A Morgan County jury found a Lenoir City man guilty Friday of shooting his girlfriend to death in December 2015.

Erskine Andy Hunt Jr., 37, was found guilty of the second degree murder of Dolly Meyers after a two-day jury trial that included testimony from an eyewitness, a medical examiner, members of Hunt’s family and police.

Hunt claimed he was the victim of two attempted armed robberies that he said were committed by two intruders, but prosecutors said neither actually existed. Witnesses testified they did not see any intruders and described Hunt as agitated and paranoid. The prosecution said that was a result of his use of methamphetamine.

Previous story: East Tennessee family waits for justice after December 2015 murder

Prosecutors said Hunt shot Meyers in the back with a shotgun inside a single-wide trailer in Rockwood. They had been staying at someone else’s home after Hunt’s mother had asked them to leave earlier in the day.

Hunt gave statements to law enforcement that he admitted to killing Meyers, but thought someone was trying to break into the trailer when he shot Meyers with one of two shotguns he brought with him that night.

He was also convicted of two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of reckless endangerment because the two children of the homeowner were nearby at the time of the murder.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 18. Hunt is already serving a four-year sentence for two thefts committed in Loudon and Roane counties.