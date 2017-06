CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A man originally from Knoxville was reported missing in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga police say Jacob Hurst was last seen at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission on June 16 after he was released from a hospital, according to ABC-affiliate WTVC.

It is believed he may be in danger due to his mental health.

If you have any information, contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.