Knox County Sheriff ends Knox County Mayor campaign

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones said he dropping his campaign for Knox County Mayor.

On April 10, Sheriff Jones said he completed the initial process to run for Knox County Mayor. Friday, he said health problems involving a family member are consuming a considerable amount of his time and he does not believe he will be able to continue the campaign.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me in my decision to run for Knox County Mayor. Words cannot express my appreciation for the continued support I have received from the citizens of Knox County throughout the years,” said Sheriff Jones in a statement. “Thank you for the trust you have placed in me over the years.”

The current mayor of Knox County is Tim Burchett, but he is ineligible to run in the next election because of the county’s term limits. Burchett became Knox County Mayor in September 2010.

Glenn Jacobs, also known as WWE’s “Kane,” and Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas are running for mayor.