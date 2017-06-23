Diamond DeShields leaves the Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Lady Vols Head Basketball Coach Holly Warlick announced Friday that Diamond DeShields is no longer with the program.

“Diamond has opted to forego her final collegiate season,” Warlick said. “She earned a degree from UT and now has a chance to play professionally.”

DeShields passed up the WNBA Draft in April to return for senior season.

“I am pleased with the commitment of our talented group of returnees and highly-regarded freshman class, and I have been encouraged with the talent, chemistry, attitude, work ethic and intensity that have been displayed thus far during off-season workouts,” said Warlick. “Our staff can’t wait to continue building on that. We look forward to welcoming senior Kortney Dunbar and freshman Evina Westbrook to campus for the second summer session and are very excited about the future of this program, both for the upcoming season and in the years to come.”

As a redshirt junior, DeShields was named to the 2017 Coaches All-SEC First Team and AP All-SEC Second Team after averaging 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game during the regular season. She posted all-around performances all season, leading the team in scoring in 10 games throughout the season and 11 times in steals, both of which were team highs. She also finished with the second-highest totals in assists (16) and blocks (13).

