LOUDON (WATE) – Two people were arrested after more than 50 vehicle burglaries happened in Loudon County over two months.

Shawanda Stuart and Lincoln Sanders face multiple charges including burglary and theft.

Investigators believe the two are connected with many burglaries in Loudon County and Knox County.

A large amount of stolen items were recovered during the investigation. If you were a victim of a recent vehicle burglary, contact 865-986-4823.