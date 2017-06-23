12 Tennessee counties declared disasters after Memorial Day weekend storms

Related Coverage Disaster assistance available to East Tennessee storm damage victims

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Twelve Tennessee counties will receive federal aid through a Presidential Disaster Declaration after storms that rolled through on Memorial Day weekend.

Counties included in the presidential declaration are Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby and Smith.

“Local, state, and federal partners came together in a collaborative effort to assess impacts rapidly so we could have accurate storm damage data and illustrate our need for a disaster declaration to President Trump,” Haslam said. “I am grateful to all the first responders, emergency managers, and community members who have united to help others recover from the impact of these storms.”

Those counties are now eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Porgram, allowing government entities and certain non-profits to apply for reimbursement of specific, eligible expenses.

FEMA has not yet decided on Gov. Haslam’s request for individual assistance for Shelby County.

The storms began moving across Tennessee on Saturday, May 27, bringing strong wings, hail and flooding. More than 180,000 people were without power in Shelby County. As the storm moved across Tennessee, another 19 counties had power outages, downed trees, blocked roads, and damage to homes.

