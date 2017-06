(WATE) — A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer spotted two deer near a trail this week.

The white-tailed bucks can be seen fighting each other as if they were “slapping.” The species can live up to 12 years in the wild.

According to TWRA, there are around 900,000 white-tailed deer in Tennessee. The species can be found across the state, but in the 1940’s they were mainly living in East Tennessee.

