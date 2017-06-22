Top spots in Knoxville to watch the USA Cycling National Championships

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Top cyclists from across the country will be in Knoxville Saturday and Sunday for USA Cycling’s Pro Road and Time Trial National Championships.

WATE 6 On Your Side will air the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship Men’s Race from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Watch on air or online.

While you can view the race from anywhere on the race map, parking may be limited due to street closures. Make sure to check a list of road closures and the course route before making plans.

400 E. Jackson Avenue (Saturday/Sunday)

The official start and finish to the time trial championships are 400 E. Jackson Avenue in the Old City, so it’s a prime spot for spectators.

The women’s race starts at 10:40 a.m. and the men’s race starts at 1:25 p.m. Come early from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and cheer on local celebrities and amateurs as they ride in Pedal for the Red to raise funds and awareness for the American Red Cross of Eastern Tennessee.

Parking under the bridge and the lot next to NV Nightclub is reserved for staff, team and VIP parking. Check the city of Knoxville’s public parking map for additional parking options.

Merchants of Beer, 137 S Central St./ Pretentious Beer Company, 131 S Central St. ( (Saturday/Sunday)

Merchants of Beer and Pretentious Beer Company are holding watch parties at both of their locations.

The cost to get into the watch party is $10. The cover includes access to Merchants of Beer’s front row viewing area during the cycling and bands each night at both Pretentious Beer Company and Merchants of Beer.

“It’s going to be an ideal location no better place in the house,” said Johnny Miller of Pretentious Beer Company.

Merchants of Beer said they will have a big tent set up in their parking lot with various food trucks on Saturday and Sunday, big screen televisions to watch live coverage and beer from Hexagon Brewing Company. Organizers said one dollar from each pint sold will be donated to the Change Center of Knoxville. There will also be a bike giveaway by Cedar Bluff Cycles.

They are open on Friday for a get together for volunteers and cyclists from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. On Saturday, food trucks will arrive starting at 9:00 a.m. Music starts at 6:00 p.m.

For a full schedule visit Pretentious Beer Company or Merchants of Beer's Facebook pages.

Gay Street Bridge (Saturday)

Stand on the sidewalk and cheer from Gay Street Bridge on the west side of the Tennessee River. Cyclists will pass under the bridge twice to access Neyland Drive. They will have the race on their big screen television on Sunday.

Blount Mansion Visitors Center, 200 W Hill Avenue (Sunday)

Set up your own tailgate party picnic near the Blount Mansion Visitors Center and watch the peloton twist along Gay Street to Hill Avenue and State Street.

Knoxville Cycling Expo (Sunday)

The USA Cycling Professional Championships Expo is Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on East Jackson Avenue in Knoxville’s Old City. It will include giveaways and special exhibits from USA Cycling, Shimano, KT Tape, Sierra Nevada, Visit Knoxville, Pilot Flying J and WATE 6 On Your Side.

Listen to the announcers as they descrive the climbs, hairpin turns and breakaways. Also, enjoy culinary specialties from food trucks including Chelsea’s, Haw Dawgs, Holy Smokin’ BBQ, Mama Gallina’s and Smoky Mountain Kona Ice.

Red Brick Market, 1401 McCalla Avenue (Sunday)

Bring a chair to Red Brick Market, 1401 McCalla Ave. Racing fans will be gathering there as well.

Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria (Sunday)

While you can’t see the race from Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria, the restaurant is holding a viewing party with special menu offerings and a prize pack giveaway on Sunday.

Barley’s is located next to 400 E. Jackson Avenue, right next to the action.

Old City Restaurants (Sunday)

Watch the race on television at the Urban Bar & Corner Cafe, Boyd’s Jig and Reel, Crown & Goose in Old City. Then go outside with your cowbells ringing to see the final 90-degree turn and the sprint to the finish on the corner of South Central Street and Jackson Avenue.

