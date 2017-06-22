Expired, moldy food found at Knoxville tavern

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Food with date marks that had expired, moldy food, and cleanliness issues are just a few of the critical violations found at two restaurants with the lowest scores.

Stillhouse Tavern, 4921 Homberg Place – Grade: 81 New Grade: 97

Stillhouse Tavern received a passing score, but a re-inspection will be conducted.

The inspector writes that hummus and cheese dip were out of date. Both were immediately thrown away. According to safety regulations, if food is held over for 24 hours in the refrigerator, it must be date marked and used within 7 days of that date.

Also, lemons, limes, and pickles were stored in a moldy container.

When the inspector asked employees about how they’re supposed to wash their hands, they didn’t know. The inspector taught them the right technique.

Also, the cook had long, loose hair. At one time, cooks and many others in the kitchen wore hair nets. They’re not required today, but for health reasons, a restaurant employee’s hair, especially the cook’s hair, is not supposed to be long and loose.

The inspector suggested that the staff at Stillhouse Tavern attend the county’s free food safety classes.

Since the first inspection, Stillhouse Tavern has been re-inspected. There is a 97.

Outback Steakhouse, 314 Merchant Drive – Grade: 83 New Grade: 93

In North Knoxville, Outback Steakhouse received a grade of 83. That’s a passing grade but the inspector found several critical violations.

Food with date marks on them had expired. When clean dishes were checked, they had food crusted on them. They weren’t clean.

The inspector noted food not properly covered in the freezer. Food debris was also found on the freezer floor and food debris was found under the dishwasher.

The Outback Steakhouse in North Knoxville on Merchants has been re-inspected since the initial check. Their new score is a 93.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

A dozen restaurants, many of them busy ones, had perfect grades.

Top scores of the week:

The Pint House, 815 Merchant Drive – Grade: 100

Nama Sushi Bar, 5130 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Brazerios Brazilian Steakhouse, 6901 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Gosh Ethiopian, 3609 Sutherland Avenue – Grade: 100

Five Guys Burgers, 7531 Barnett Way – Grade: 100

Wendy’s, 425 E. Emory Road – Grade: 100

The New Full House, 3507 Emory Road – Grade: 100

Scotties of Powell, 7143 Clinton Highway – Grade: 100

Firehouse Subs, 2431 Callahan Drive – Grade: 100

Panda Garden, 2423 Callahan Drive – Grade: 100

Jackie’s Dream, 2223 McCalla Avenue – Grade: 100

Volunteer Princess, Volunteer Landing – Grade: 100

Restaurant inspection are unannounced and they’re conducted every 6 months.