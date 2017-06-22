Navigating traffic during USA Cycling Championships in Knoxville

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for push notifications about race traffic.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Make way for hundreds of bicyclists on the road this weekend, because the USA Cycling Championships will be in Knoxville.

The men’s and women’s individual time trials start bright and early on Saturday with rolling road closures throughout the city.

“It’s going to be a little inconvenient at times for those that live here and work here, but we really need to just come out. Take a second, find a spot and watch these riders, cheer them on,” said Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville.

Brenda Mosher, a resident of Knoxville said, “I’m going to be here all day, I’m not going to go anywhere, I don’t want to miss this.”

Mosher lives on Sherrod Road, one of the hardest parts of Sunday’s road race.

“I really have a lot of respect for them because I know the stamina and the strength it takes to walk it, let along bike it,” said Mosher.

Bumpas adds, “This is going to be the road that divides the pack.”

More: USA Cycling National Championships

Sunday’s race will feature a 7.9 mile closed loop, following some of the same roads used for the time trials. That means you’re going to have to get ready to maneuver your way around.

Race organizers say James White Parkway and Gay Street Bridge are going to be impacted until 6 p.m. Sunday.

“You can cross the race at certain points. And at best, you might have to sit at that point for a few minutes but we’ll get you across as quickly as we can so you can get to your destination,” said Bumpas.

Drivers are asked to be patient because about every 15 to 25 minutes, cyclists will be racing through the challenging twists and turns of the city.

“This is really one of the key reasons why they chose Knoxville, was our terrain. They wanted a really tough course,” said Bumpas.

Spectators can watch the race live on screens set up near the start on Jackson Avenue. You can also watch the men’s road race live on WATE 6 On Your Side this Sunday.

Traffic Map:

Full List of Road Closures:

Time Trial Road Closures on Saturday, June 24

Roads will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The streets will have a hard closure during the race. There will be no access across the route during the race

Patton St. between Willow Ave and E. Jackson Ave.

E. Jackson Ave. between S. Central St. and Harriett Tubman St.

Harriett Tubman St. between McCalla Ave. and E. Hill Ave.

E. Hill Ave. between Harriett Tubman St. and Historic Preservation Dr.

Historic Preservation Dr. between E. Hill Ave and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive.

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive between Historic Preservation Drive and Neyland Dr. Exit ramp (Near the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame)

Neyland Dr. between Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Dr. and Lake Loudoun Blvd.

Neyland Dr. between Lake Loudoun Blvd. and S. Central St.

S. Central St. between Neyland Dr. and E. Jackson Ave.

National Championship Road Race Road Closures on Sunday, June 25

Roads will be closed from 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

There will be periodic road closures through downtown and south Knoxville.

E. Jackson Ave between Harriett Tubman St. and S. Central St.

S. Central St. between E. Jackson Ave and Cumberland Ave SW.

Cumberland Ave SW between S. Central St. and State St.

State St. between Cumberland Ave SW and W. Hill Ave.

W. Hill Ave between State St. and S. Gay St. (Gay St. Bridge)

S. Gay St. (Gay St Bridge) between W. Hill Ave and Council Pl.

Council Pl. between S. Gay St. (Gay St. Bridge) and Atchley St.

Atchley St. between Council Pl. and Mimosa Ave.

Mimosa Ave. between Atchley St. and Sherod Rd.

Sherod Rd. between Mimosa Ave. and Davenport Rd.

Davenport Rd. between Sherod Rd. and Cottrell St.

Cottrell St. between Wynn Ave. and Anita Dr.

Anita Dr. Between Cottrell St. and James White Parkway Access ramp

James White Parkway between Anita Dr. Access and Sevierville Pike

James White Parkway between Anita Dr. and E. Hill Ave.

E. Hill Ave between James White Parkway and Harriett Tubman St.

Harriett Tubman St. between E. Hill Ave. and McCalla Ave.

McCalla Ave. between Harriett Tubman St. and E. Jackson Ave.