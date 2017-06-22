1 dead, 2 injured in South Knoxville shooting



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The latest on a shooting in South Knoxville:

Knoxville Police Department said three people were shot at an apartment complex at 1401 Joe Lewis Road, Lot C. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered three men had been shot.

Police said one man was dead when they arrived. The two other men were taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and examining evidence recovered from the scene. No other information is available at this time.

