Knoxville mayor encourages people to vote in city elections

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero is launching “Go Vote! Knoxville,” a campaign to encourage residents and business owners to get involved in selecting city council candidates who support their vision of Knoxville’s future.

Primary elections are August 29 and the general election is November 7. Voters will have the opportunity to elect five new city council members, a majority of the seats on the nine-member council.

Mayor Madeline Rogero and members of the current City Council are encouraging voters to get to know the candidates and their issues, engage in the election process and go vote. For more information, visit Knox County Election Commission’s website.

Candidates:

District 1

Greg Knox

Rebecca Parr

Stephanie Welch

Andrew Wilson

District 2

Brandon Bruce

Wayne Christensen

Andrew Roberto

David Williams

District 3

James Edward Corcoran

De’Ossie Deon Dingus, Sr

Jody Mullins

Seema Singh Perez

District 4

Dan Davis

Jack Knoxville

Amelia (Amy) Parker

Lauren Rider

Harry Tindell

District 6

Joyce Brown

John A. Butler

Maurice L. Clark, Sr.

Michael Covington

Charles Frazier

David Gillette

Zimbabwe U. Matavou

Gwen McKenzie

Jennifer Montgomery

Damon Rawls

Kennie Riffey

Shawnee Rios

Brandy Slaybaugh

At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, in the Community Room of the City’s Public Works Service Center, Mayor Rogero will announce the City’s “Go Vote! Knoxville” initiative to increase dialogue and voter turnout in this year’s elections. Vice Mayor Duane Grieve will discuss the importance of residents and business owners getting involved and selecting Council candidates who support their vision of Knoxville’s future.

Anyone needing a disability accommodation to attend the June 27 announcement should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Stephanie Cook, at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact the City Law Department at 865-215-2050.