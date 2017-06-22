Knoxville Area Korean Association hosts veterans reunion lunch

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It has been 64 years since the Korean War ended with a cease-fire.

For years, Korean War Veteran Rex Davis organized a reunion luncheon. Davis died in 2017. After he died, the Knoxville Area Korean Association decided to take over the luncheon.

“Since he passed away recently, Knoxville Area Korean Association wishes to continue the event in his memory with his passion for Korean War Veterans. Most of Korean War Veterans are over 80 and there are not many of them around now. As Korean, we want to show our appreciation to the veterans and remember them what they have done for us,” said Gina Phillips, Vice President of the Knoxville Area Korean Association.

This year’s luncheon is Saturday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Bearden Banquet Hall, located at 5806 Kingston Pike. June 25 marks the day of the 1950 invasion of Sout Korea and the allied support of the U.S. Military.

Phillips said the annual reunion keeps Korean War Veterans connected and the memory of the “Forgotten War” alive. She said stories and memories will be shared and the veterans will be celebrated.

“We’re trying to carry on his spirit. We’re the ones that are appreciative of the Korean War veterans,” said Phillips.