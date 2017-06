KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a Pilot gas station early Sunday morning.

The clerk told investigators a white man entered the store, located at 8541 Middlebrooke Pike, pointed a gun at him and then demanded money. The robbery happened at around 5:20 a.m. Sunday.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 215-2243.