KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Frankie Ballard is coming to Knoxville for a charity concert.

The singer will be performing as a part of Jackson Terminal’s Acoustic Concert Series on June 25. The event will benefit Krēd.

Krēd helps people in the community dealing with addiction and brings awareness to issues concerning recovery.

General admission and VIP tickets are available.

VIPs can receive a concert t-shirt, food, and a meet and greet with the singer.

For more information, visit the event’s website.