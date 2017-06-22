Federal agents join search for suspects wanted in 2 TN counties

SULLIVAN/HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Federal agents have joined in the search for a man and woman that face charges in two Tennessee counties.

Investigators believe Jarret Heitmann and Makayla Stillwell are connected to a shooting in Kingsport and a kidnapping in Mount Carmel.

Brandy Overbay, 36, was kidnapped from her Mount Carmel home and held at gunpoint.

Investigators say the woman knew the suspects by their nicknames and they were friends on Facebook. According to the report, the suspects punched Overbay. The suspects took the woman to a home in Kingsport.

Mount Carmel Police originally found out about Overbay’s kidnapping when performing a welfare check at her home. There, they found a broken window and blood stains.

According to investigators, a fight occurred at the Kingsport home and Dustin Bishop, 34, was shot. He is in critical condition.

“Right before the shooting took place, they released her,” said Det. Cody Bussell. “She took off running to hide and she heard the gunshots.”

The U.S. Marshals and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are helping with the search. Investigators believe the two are a couple.

“It’s to that point where we’re going to places that we know they once frequented, places they once lived,” said Capt. Joseph Strickler.

Investigators say the male suspect has a medium to slender build and has dark hair. The female suspect is believed to have died her hair red.

The suspects face charges for especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.