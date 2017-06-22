Fanboy Expo brings ‘The Incredible Hulk’ to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many will be gathering at the Knoxville Convention Center this weekend to meet their favorite celebrities at the Fanboy Expo.

The event features celebrities, comic artists and writers, and more. Fans can receive autographs and take photos with celebrities, comic artists and writers, including: Phil Ortiz, Larry Hama, Ryan Hurst, Lou Ferrigno, Spencer Wilding, Joey Fatone and more.

The event will be from Friday-Sunday. Many ticket options are available. For more information, visit FanboyExpo.com.