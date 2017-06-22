Dollywood’s Splash County promoting water safety

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Dollywood’s Splash Country is trying to break a world record and promote water safety Thursday.

The park will be hosting its annual Water Safety Day in conjunction with the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.” More than 40,000 children and adults from 24 countries participated in the world record.

The water park hopes to raise awareness on how lessons can save lives.

According to the park, more children drown in the month of June than any other time of the year.

The event will feature a 30-minute lesson at the Mountain Waves wave pool. The event is free with paid admission to Splash Country and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.