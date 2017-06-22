2 men dead, woman injured in North Knox County shooting

7:37 p.m.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office said two men are dead and a woman is in stable condition after a shooting in North Knox County.
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dispatchers confirm Knox County deputies are responding to a reported shooting in North Knox County.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday on Foxglen Boulevard off E. Emory Road. No other details are currently available.

