2 men dead, woman injured in North Knox County shooting

7:37 p.m.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office said two men are dead and a woman is in stable condition after a shooting in North Knox County.
___
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dispatchers confirm Knox County deputies are responding to a reported shooting in North Knox County.
The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday on Foxglen Boulevard off E. Emory Road. No other details are currently available.
WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene to learn more details. Refresh this page for updates.
Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts delivered to your mobile device.
PHOTOS: North Knox County shooting investigation
PHOTOS: North Knox County shooting investigation x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: North Knox County shooting investigation
-
PHOTOS: South Knoxville shooting
-
PHOTOS: Brownie (Havoc) reunited with family
-
PHOTOS: Desirae Roysdon
-
PHOTOS: Knoxville police investigate deadly shooting in Beaumont neighborhood
-
PHOTOS: Hawkins the Bear
-
PHOTOS: Knox County sex offender round-up
-
PHOTOS: Kenly Ratliff
-
PHOTOS: Kenly Ratliff
-
PHOTOS: Kenly Ratliff