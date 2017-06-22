11 dead in 8 Knoxville, Knox County shootings in last 6 weeks

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Eleven people have been killed in Knoxville and Knox County in the last six weeks as a result of shootings. Four people were shot and killed on June 22 alone, in two separate incidents.

Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk says all of the shootings, except for the one involving a deputy, were either drug related or were disputes between acquaintances. He says none of them were random.

In all of the cases, DeBusk says persons of interest have been identified or taken into custody and the cases are in various stages of investigation.

May 15: 2 killed in North Knoxville neighborhood

James Aaron Taylor, Jr., 25, and Courtney Deontea Gillette, 25, were both found dead at a home at 2806 Whittle Springs Road. A woman called 911 to say a man had been shot in her home, according to police. When officers arrived, they found Taylor dead inside the home and Gillette dead outside on the front lawn.

The two were said to be acquaintances and the shooting was “not a random act,” according to police.

May 19: Woman dies after North Knoxville shooting

Shanna Harmon, 28, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound on Chickamauga Avenue near Oswald Street. She was transported to UT Medical Center where she later died.

Knoxville police detained a man and a woman for questioning in connection with the shooting. According to the preliminary investigation, Harmon and the male suspect were involved in a verbal argument when the suspect shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

May 28: Man dies in East Knoxville shooting

Charles N. Brown, 53, was transported to UT Medical Center for life-threatening injuries after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in some sort of interaction with another person before he was shot.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Jack McFall, 57, of Knoxville was found dead in his blue Chrysler minivan parked behind the Red Roof Inn located at 7525 Crosswood Boulevard. McFall had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three days later, Alonso Shivez Hoskins was taken into custody in Grosse Pointe, Michigan by agents of the FBI Detroit Division Violent Crimes Squad. A second suspect was arrested along with Hoskins on drug charges in Michigan. He does not currently face charges related to the homicide.

Investigators found Daryl Singleton inside a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Scott Avenue near Reed Street. The victim had a gunshot wound and was dead when police arrived.

Two people of interest were arrested on unrelated charges.

Investigators believe a vehicle pulled up beside an Audi A6 on Meadow View Road and multiple shots were fired. The driver of the Audi, Jerome Locke, was shot. He inadvertently accelerated the vehicle down a hill and it crashed into a tree. He died in the crash.

The passenger, Danielle Harris, was extricated from the vehicle. She was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the other vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

Knoxville police said they received a report of shots fired at 1401 Joe Lewis Road, Lot C, of Montgomery Village Apartments. When officers arrived they found three men had been shot. One man was dead at the scene, a second man died at the hospital and a third man was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said one man was detained for questioning after shooting. Officers said they are still working to identify one of the individuals connected to the shooting.

Investigators said they believe a man went into his neighbor’s house and shot at a husband and wife and then killed himself.

The shooting was reported a home located at 7608 Foxglen Boulevard off E. Emory Road, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

While the sheriff’s office said they have not determined a motive for the shooting, during interviews deputies said multiple witnesses said there were prior problems between the two houses.