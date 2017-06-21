Wooo! Ric Flair to appear in Knox County endorsing Glenn Jacobs for mayor

The greatest of all time is coming to K-town!! pic.twitter.com/tEWEy0pwQQ

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – WWE legend “Nature Boy” Ric Flair released a video on social media on Wednesday endorsing fellow WWE star Glenn Jacobs for Knox County mayor.

In the video, Flair says he will be in Knoxville on July 12 to attend a campaign event for Jacobs. He finishes the video with his trademark exclamation of “Wooo!”

Jacobs, who wrestles under the name “Kane,” is vying to replace the term-limited Tim Burchett as mayor of Knox County. Jacobs, who also works as an insurance agent, is running on the Republican ticket and has lived in East Tennessee for more than a decade. He moved to Knoxville a few years ago.

Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas and Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones are also running for mayor.

Jacobs has also recently received an endorsement from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.