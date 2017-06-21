UT Medical Center to host Parkinson’s symposium

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Medical Center is educating East Tennesseans on Parkinson’s Disease.

The center will be hosting a symposium June 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bridgewater Place, 205 Bridgewater Road.

One million people in the United States have Parkinson’s disease and 60,000 are diagnosed each year, according to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

The illness is a movement disorder which becomes worse over time. According to PDF, doctor’s do not know a cause for the disease. People with the illness suffer from the decrease of the production of dopamine in the brain. This causes the inability to control movements.

To register for the event, visit the website.