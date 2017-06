KNOXVILLE (WATE) -The Foo Fighters are coming to East Tennessee in the fall.

The band will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena October 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. at all Knoxville Tickets outlets, Thompson-Boling Arena Box Office, online and by phone, 865-656-4444.

The Foo Fighters will also be performing in Nashville on October 23 and Memphis on October 24.