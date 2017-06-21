Tennessee Tax Free Weekend 2017: What is included

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28 and ends Sunday, July 30 at 11:59 p.m.
All merchants who sell items in Tennessee must participate in the sales tax holiday. Clothing $100 or less, school supplies $100 or less and computers $1,500 or less will all be tax-free.
Does online shopping qualify?
Any items that qualify for a tax exemption is sales tax-free if the customer’s orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the holiday period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period. However, if the order and payment were made before the holiday, even if the item was delivered during the holiday, it would not qualify for the exemption.
Who is participating in the sales tax holiday?
All merchants who sell items in Tennessee must participate in the sales tax holiday. If a merchant sells only to other businesses (Purchases for a business do not qualify for the holiday) or does not sell items that qualify for the holiday (Example: a car dealer) then the merchant is not required to participate in the holiday.
More: Tax free weekend tips and strategies
What purchases qualify?
Clothing
Clothing Exempt if $100 or less per item.
- Aerobic Clothing
- Antique Clothing (For wear)
- Aprons/Clothing shields
- Athletic socks
- Bandanas
- Bathing suits
- Belts
- Blouses
- Boots, general purpose (Winter, dress, cowboy, hiking)
- Bow Ties
- Bowling Shirts
- Bras
- Bridal Gowns and Bridal Veils
- Camp Clothing
- Caps
- Chef Uniforms
- Choir and Altar Clothing
- Clerical Vestments
- Coats
- Corsets and Corset Laces
- Costumes, including novelty
- Children’s Costumes
- Coveralls
- Cowboy Boots
- Dress Gloves and Shoes
- Dresses
- Ear Muffs
- Formal Clothing
- Galoshes
- Garters/Garter Belts
- Gloves
- Golf Clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants)
- Graduation Caps and Gowns
- Gym Suits and Uniforms
- Hats, general purpose: cowboy, baseball, knit
- Hiking Boots
- Hooded Shirts and Sweatshirts
- Hosiery
- Jackets
- Jeans
- Jerseys, Sports
- Jogging Apparel
- Jogging Bras
- Knitted Caps and Hats
- Lab Coats
- Leather Clothing
- Leg Warmers
- Leotards
- Lingerie
- Mittens
- Neckties
- Neckwear, including ties and scarves
- Nightgowns and Night Shirts
- Overalls
- Overshoes and Rubber Shoes
- Pajamas
- Pants
- Ponchos
- Prom Dresses
- Protractor
- Raincoats, Rain Hats, and Ponchos
- Religious Clothing
- Robes
- Rubber Thongs, Flip-Flops
- Running Shoes, Without Cleats
- Sandals
- Scarves
- School Uniforms
- Scout Uniforms
- Shawls and Wraps
- Shirts
- Shoe Inserts
- Shoe Laces
- Shoes
- Shorts
- Ski Masks
- Ski Suits
- Slacks
- Sleepwear, Nightgowns, Pajamas
- Slippers
- Slips
- Sneakers
- Socks (Including athletic)
- Stockings
- Suits, Slacks, Jackets, and Sport Coats
- Support Hose
- Suspenders
- Sweat Suits
- Sweaters
- Sweatshirts
- Swimsuits
- Tennis skirts, dresses, shoes
- Thongs
- Ties/Neckwear
- Tights
- Trousers
- T-shirts
- Tuxedos, purchased
- Undergarments, Including long johns
- Underwear
- Uniforms, Athletic and non-athletic
- Veils
- Vests, Except hunting and water
- Walking shoes
- Wedding gowns
- Windbreakers
Infant
Exempt if $100 or less per item.
- Baby clothes
- Baby diapers
- Baby receiving blankets
- Bibs
- Diapers (Adult, baby, disposable)
School Supplies
Exempt if $100 or less per item.
- Backpacks/Book Bags
- Binders
- Blackboard Chalk
- Calculators School supply
- Cellophane Tape
- Chalk
- Clay
- Compasses School supply
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic and manila
- Glue, Paste, and Paste Sticks
- Highlighters
- Index Card Boxes
- Index Cars
- Legal Pads
- Lunch Boxes
- Markers
- Pads, sketch and drawing
- School art supplies
- Paintbrushes (For artwork)
- Paints, acrylic, tempora, and oil
- Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper,
manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
- Pencil Boxes
- Pencil Sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Poster Board
- Rulers
- School Art Supplies Clay and glazes, paints (acrylic, tempora, and oil), paintbrushes for artwork, sketch and drawing pads, and watercolors
- School Supply Boxes
- Scissors
- Textbooks
- Watercolors
Technology
(Exempt if $1500 or less. Includes CPU and other bundled components such as speakers, monitor, keyboard, mouse, cables, and basic software)
- Computers
- Notebooks
- Laptops
- Tablets