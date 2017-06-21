Tennessee Tax Free Weekend 2017: What is included

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28 and ends Sunday, July 30 at 11:59 p.m.

All merchants who sell items in Tennessee must participate in the sales tax holiday. Clothing $100 or less, school supplies $100 or less and computers $1,500 or less will all be tax-free.

Does online shopping qualify?

Any items that qualify for a tax exemption is sales tax-free if the customer’s orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the holiday period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period. However, if the order and payment were made before the holiday, even if the item was delivered during the holiday, it would not qualify for the exemption.

Who is participating in the sales tax holiday?

All merchants who sell items in Tennessee must participate in the sales tax holiday. If a merchant sells only to other businesses (Purchases for a business do not qualify for the holiday) or does not sell items that qualify for the holiday (Example: a car dealer) then the merchant is not required to participate in the holiday.

More: Tax free weekend tips and strategies

What purchases qualify?

Clothing

Clothing Exempt if $100 or less per item.

Aerobic Clothing

Antique Clothing (For wear)

Aprons/Clothing shields

Athletic socks

Bandanas

Bathing suits

Belts

Blouses

Boots, general purpose (Winter, dress, cowboy, hiking)

Bow Ties

Bowling Shirts

Bras

Bridal Gowns and Bridal Veils

Camp Clothing

Caps

Chef Uniforms

Choir and Altar Clothing

Clerical Vestments

Coats

Corsets and Corset Laces

Costumes, including novelty

Children’s Costumes

Coveralls

Cowboy Boots

Dress Gloves and Shoes

Dresses

Ear Muffs

Formal Clothing

Galoshes

Garters/Garter Belts

Gloves

Golf Clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants)

Graduation Caps and Gowns

Gym Suits and Uniforms

Hats, general purpose: cowboy, baseball, knit

Hiking Boots

Hooded Shirts and Sweatshirts

Hosiery

Jackets

Jeans

Jerseys, Sports

Jogging Apparel

Jogging Bras

Knitted Caps and Hats

Lab Coats

Leather Clothing

Leg Warmers

Leotards

Lingerie

Mittens

Neckties

Neckwear, including ties and scarves

Nightgowns and Night Shirts

Overalls

Overshoes and Rubber Shoes

Pajamas

Pants

Ponchos

Prom Dresses

Protractor

Raincoats, Rain Hats, and Ponchos

Religious Clothing

Robes

Rubber Thongs, Flip-Flops

Running Shoes, Without Cleats

Sandals

Scarves

School Uniforms

Scout Uniforms

Shawls and Wraps

Shirts

Shoe Inserts

Shoe Laces

Shoes

Shorts

Ski Masks

Ski Suits

Slacks

Sleepwear, Nightgowns, Pajamas

Slippers

Slips

Sneakers

Socks (Including athletic)

Stockings

Suits, Slacks, Jackets, and Sport Coats

Support Hose

Suspenders

Sweat Suits

Sweaters

Sweatshirts

Swimsuits

Tennis skirts, dresses, shoes

Thongs

Ties/Neckwear

Tights

Trousers

T-shirts

Tuxedos, purchased

Undergarments, Including long johns

Underwear

Uniforms, Athletic and non-athletic

Veils

Vests, Except hunting and water

Walking shoes

Wedding gowns

Windbreakers

Infant

Exempt if $100 or less per item.

Baby clothes

Baby diapers

Baby receiving blankets

Bibs

Diapers (Adult, baby, disposable)

School Supplies

Exempt if $100 or less per item.

Backpacks/Book Bags

Binders

Blackboard Chalk

Calculators School supply

Cellophane Tape

Chalk

Clay

Compasses School supply

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic and manila

Glue, Paste, and Paste Sticks

Highlighters

Index Card Boxes

Index Cars

Legal Pads

Lunch Boxes

Markers

Pads, sketch and drawing

School art supplies

Paintbrushes (For artwork)

Paints, acrylic, tempora, and oil

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper,

manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper Pencil Boxes

Pencil Sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Poster Board

Rulers

School Art Supplies Clay and glazes, paints (acrylic, tempora, and oil), paintbrushes for artwork, sketch and drawing pads, and watercolors

School Supply Boxes

Scissors

Textbooks

Watercolors

Technology

(Exempt if $1500 or less. Includes CPU and other bundled components such as speakers, monitor, keyboard, mouse, cables, and basic software)

Computers

Notebooks

Laptops

Tablets