SC Governor going to Myrtle Beach after 5 shootings within 3 days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will meet with Myrtle Beach city leaders Thursday to discuss policing options following five shootings in three days.

“This meeting is borne out of some concern (the governor) has over the rash of violence that’s occurred over the past few days,” Brian Symmes confirms, adding that the meeting was set up “to ensure the safe, family-friendly environment of Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand is maintained.”

The meeting is in an effort of “making sure all South Carolinians and South Carolina visitors are safe and remain safe,” Symmes says. The spokesperson adds state resources could be made available “if that’s the best course of action.”

Five shootings were reported over a three day period, beginning Saturday afternoon with the first shooting at Coastal Grand Mall around 4:26 p.m. Minutes later, the second shooting was reported at the Crown Reef Motel.

The third shooting occurred Sunday morning just after midnight, at 12:25 a.m. on 5th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, injuring seven people. A fourth shooting happened Sunday night at 9:05 p.m. near the Dunes Village Resort, at 5200 North Ocean Blvd.

The fifth shooting was reported about 24 hours later at 405 27th Avenue North. The reported victim is not cooperating with the investigation and has refused medical treatment, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police.