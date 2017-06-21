Lightning strikes couple’s SC home on 40th wedding anniversary

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (AP) — A couple whose South Carolina condominium burned up in a fire four years ago nearly lost their upstate New York home after it was struck by lightning on their 40th wedding anniversary.

WHAM-TV in Rochester reports Tim and Christine Callaghan were away from home celebrating their anniversary and Father’s Day with family when thunderstorms passed through the Finger Lakes region Sunday.

Tim Callaghan says a neighbor called saying his house in South Bristol had been hit by lightning and the roof was on fire. The neighbor had called 911, and fire crews arrived in time to extinguish the blaze before it caused too much damage.

In March 2013, the couple’s home near Myrtle Beach was among those destroyed when a wildfire spread to two dozen condominium buildings.