Knoxville Master Dry expanding, plans to hire 15-20 people

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville business plans to hire 15-20 people during a job fair Thursday.

Master Dry, a division of Master Service Companies, said they are hosting a job fair from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at their 6226 Clinton Highway location. Open positions include production, service, marketing, accounting, customer service and sales.

For a full list of job listings visit the company’s website. The company said they offer competitive salaries, health, dental and AD&D insurance, a 401k plan and paid vacation time. They are an equal opportunity employer.

Master Dry is East Tennessee’s largest locally owned and operated, certified basement and foundation repair specialist.