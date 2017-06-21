Knoxville-based company recalls hummus for possible listeria

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville-based company is recalling selected packages of hummus that may be contaminated with listeria.

House of Thaller is recalling 10-ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping because the company was notified by a supplier that roasted pine nuts used in the topping had been recalled for possible listeria.

The products come in 10-ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored lid. They were sold under the following brands and packaging:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

No illnesses have been reported. The products were sold through various grocery retailers nationwide from April 18 to June 13.

If you have any recalled product, don’t eat it and call House of Thaller Customer Service Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 855-215-5142

Full list of affected products:

Brand Product Name Container UPC Expiration & Lot Code Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus – Pine Nuts 72036027054 USE BY 23 JUN 2017A W1704176

USE BY 07 JUL 2017A W1704383

USE BY 15 JUL 2017A W1705037

USE BY 20 JUL 2017A W1705122

USE BY 02 AUG 2017A W1705296

USE BY 17 AUG 2017A W1706102 Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping 896863001434 USE BY 19 JUN 2017A W1704129

USE BY 20 JUN 2017A W1704138

USE BY 22 JUN 2017A W1704161

USE BY 22 JUN 2017A W1704164

USE BY 22 JUN 2017A W1704165

USE BY 29 JUN 2017A W1704253

USE BY 29 JUN 2017A W1704254

USE BY 29 JUN 2017A W1704257

USE BY 30 JUN 2017A W1704274

USE BY 30 JUN 2017A W1704275

USE BY 04 JUL 2017A W1704346

USE BY 06 JUL 2017A W1704365

USE BY 06 JUL 2017A W1704366

USE BY 12 JUL 2017A W1704403

USE BY 12 JUL 2017A W1705004

USE BY 15 JUL 2017A W1705041

USE BY 15 JUL 2017A W1705044

USE BY 15 JUL 2017A W1705045

USE BY 18 JUL 2017A W1705088

USE BY 24 JUL 2017A W1705175

USE BY 24 JUL 2017A W1705176

USE BY 24 JUL 2017A W1705177

USE BY 26 JUL 2017A W1705199

USE BY 26 JUL 2017A W1705200

USE BY 27 JUL 2017A W1705201

USE BY 27 JUL 2017A W1705203

USE BY 27 JUL 2017A W1705207

USE BY 02 AUG 2017A W1705306

USE BY 02 AUG 2017A W1705307

USE BY 03 AUG 2017A W1705315

USE BY 03 AUG 2017A W1705316

USE BY 05 AUG 2017A W1705335

USE BY 05 AUG 2017A W1705336

USE BY 09 AUG 2017A W1705390

USE BY 10 AUG 2017A W1705401

USE BY 10 AUG 2017A W1705402

USE BY 15 AUG 2017A W1706065 Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts 681131138475 USE BY 28 JUN 2017A W1704194

USE BY 19 JUN 2017A W1704066

USE BY 19 JUN 2017A W1704065

