Knoxville-based company recalls hummus for possible listeria

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville-based company is recalling selected packages of hummus that may be contaminated with listeria.
House of Thaller is recalling 10-ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping because the company was notified by a supplier that roasted pine nuts used in the topping had been recalled for possible listeria.
The products come in 10-ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored lid. They were sold under the following brands and packaging:
- Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge
- Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge
- Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge
No illnesses have been reported. The products were sold through various grocery retailers nationwide from April 18 to June 13.
If you have any recalled product, don’t eat it and call House of Thaller Customer Service Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 855-215-5142
Full list of affected products:
|Brand
|Product Name
|Container UPC
|Expiration & Lot Code
|Fresh Foods Market
|Artisan Hummus – Pine Nuts
|72036027054
|USE BY 23 JUN 2017A W1704176
USE BY 07 JUL 2017A W1704383
USE BY 15 JUL 2017A W1705037
USE BY 20 JUL 2017A W1705122
USE BY 02 AUG 2017A W1705296
USE BY 17 AUG 2017A W1706102
|Lantana
|White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping
|896863001434
|USE BY 19 JUN 2017A W1704129
USE BY 20 JUN 2017A W1704138
USE BY 22 JUN 2017A W1704161
USE BY 22 JUN 2017A W1704164
USE BY 22 JUN 2017A W1704165
USE BY 29 JUN 2017A W1704253
USE BY 29 JUN 2017A W1704254
USE BY 29 JUN 2017A W1704257
USE BY 30 JUN 2017A W1704274
USE BY 30 JUN 2017A W1704275
USE BY 04 JUL 2017A W1704346
USE BY 06 JUL 2017A W1704365
USE BY 06 JUL 2017A W1704366
USE BY 12 JUL 2017A W1704403
USE BY 12 JUL 2017A W1705004
USE BY 15 JUL 2017A W1705041
USE BY 15 JUL 2017A W1705044
USE BY 15 JUL 2017A W1705045
USE BY 18 JUL 2017A W1705088
USE BY 24 JUL 2017A W1705175
USE BY 24 JUL 2017A W1705176
USE BY 24 JUL 2017A W1705177
USE BY 26 JUL 2017A W1705199
USE BY 26 JUL 2017A W1705200
USE BY 27 JUL 2017A W1705201
USE BY 27 JUL 2017A W1705203
USE BY 27 JUL 2017A W1705207
USE BY 02 AUG 2017A W1705306
USE BY 02 AUG 2017A W1705307
USE BY 03 AUG 2017A W1705315
USE BY 03 AUG 2017A W1705316
USE BY 05 AUG 2017A W1705335
USE BY 05 AUG 2017A W1705336
USE BY 09 AUG 2017A W1705390
USE BY 10 AUG 2017A W1705401
USE BY 10 AUG 2017A W1705402
USE BY 15 AUG 2017A W1706065
|Marketside
|Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts
|681131138475
|USE BY 28 JUN 2017A W1704194
USE BY 19 JUN 2017A W1704066
USE BY 19 JUN 2017A W1704065
