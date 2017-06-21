Georgia inmates accused of killing prison guards face murder charges

The Associated Press Published:
This combo of undated photos provided Tuesday, June 13, 2017, by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows inmate Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe. A Georgia sheriff said officers were "desperately" searching Tuesday for the two inmates who somehow got through a gate inside a prison bus, killed two guards and got away. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Two inmates accused of killing their guards on a Georgia prison bus have been brought before a judge on charges including murder, felony escape and hijacking a motor vehicle.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Stephen Bradley said it is very clearly a death penalty case.

Multiple news outlets report that Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, appeared in court in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta, on Wednesday.

The judge declined to set bond, citing the nature of the charges.

The two men are accused of disarming and killing sergeants Christopher Monica 42, and Curtis Billue, 58, while escaping from the prison transfer bus on June 13, then carjacking a motorist to get away.

They were arrested two days later in Tennessee following an intense manhunt.

